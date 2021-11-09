Hilary Duff showcases daughter’s pierced ears: ‘Call me a child abuser’

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021
Hilary Duff recently took to social media and gushed over her 7-month-old daughter’s pierced ears, despite being called a child abuser the first time around.
Duff shared the announcement on Instagram Stories with a photograph of her daughter’s new studs.
The post even included a caption that took a swipe at everyone who called her out the first time and it read, “Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser….again [peace emoji] lesss go”. (sic)
For those unversed, Duff chose to have both her childrens’ ears pierced around the same age but chooses not to pay it any mind