Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021
Superstar Ayeza Khan and husband Danish Taimoor celebrated the 4th birthday bash of their son Rayan over the weekend.
The family-of-four dressed up in shades of blue to mark their son's super-man themed party on Sunday.
The Meherposh actor later turned to her Instagram to share photos from the day. Ayeza first gave fans a glimpse into her son's extravagant superhero themed cake.
#RayanTaimoorturns4," captioned Ayeza alongside the photo.
The family was also spotted all-smiles in another frame. While Danish had his arms wrapped around both daughter Hoorain and Ayeza, birthday boy Rayan stood in the middle.
"Family" captioned Ayeza alongside the photo with a heart emoticon.
In another still, Ayeza was seen hugging her kids in front of the superman themed backdrop. The actor's daughter Hoorain was dressed in a yellow outfit while Rayan showed up as little superman.
Take a look: