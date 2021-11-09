 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021


Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash

Superstar Ayeza Khan and husband Danish Taimoor celebrated the 4th birthday bash of their son Rayan over the weekend.

The family-of-four dressed up in shades of blue to mark their son's super-man themed party on Sunday.

The Meherposh actor later turned to her Instagram to share photos from the day. Ayeza first gave fans a glimpse into her son's extravagant superhero themed cake.

#RayanTaimoorturns4," captioned Ayeza alongside the photo.

The family was also spotted all-smiles in another frame. While Danish had his arms wrapped around both daughter Hoorain and Ayeza, birthday boy Rayan stood in the middle.

"Family" captioned Ayeza alongside the photo with a heart emoticon.

In another still, Ayeza was seen hugging her kids in front of the superman themed backdrop. The actor's daughter Hoorain was dressed in a yellow outfit while Rayan showed up as little superman.

Take a look:



