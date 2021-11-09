Kanye West ready to end 12-year-old feud with Drake

US rapper Kanye West has said that he is ready to end his 12 years old feud with fellow musician Drake.



In a video, shared by music executive J Prince, Kanye West can be seen reading a message on his cellphone aimed at Drake.

In his message, the I Love It singer says “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”

“I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover,” Ye said.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people – everywhere – how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

J Prince shared the video of Kanye on social media, saying “I met with @kanyewest last night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there.

“So I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them. Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”



