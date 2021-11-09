Britney Spears awaits her final conservatorship hearing, apologises for outburst on gram

Britney Spears is on a roller coaster ride of emotions as she awaits the termination of her 13-year-long conservatorship for good.

Most recently, the Toxic singer took a positive route as she opens up on her feeling ahead of the court’s November 12 hearing.

Taking to her Instagram on November 8, Spears shared with her followers that she is excited to have an ‘interesting week’.

The Crossroads actor expressed in the caption, “This week is gonna be very interesting for me!!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life!”

Opening up on her past behaviours, the pop queen also ‘apologised for her anger’, adding that she’s ‘only human.’

“I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me,” she added.

“Anyway it’s a new day and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again ... cuz who knows. God bless you all and have a great day!,” the 39-year-old songster concluded.



