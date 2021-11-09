 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears awaits her final conservatorship hearing, apologises for outburst on gram

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Britney Spears awaits her final conservatorship hearing, apologises for outburst on gram
Britney Spears awaits her final conservatorship hearing, apologises for outburst on gram

Britney Spears is on a roller coaster ride of emotions as she awaits the termination of her 13-year-long conservatorship for good.

Most recently, the Toxic singer took a positive route as she opens up on her feeling ahead of the court’s November 12 hearing.

Taking to her Instagram on November 8, Spears shared with her followers that she is excited to have an ‘interesting week’.

The Crossroads actor expressed in the caption, “This week is gonna be very interesting for me!!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life!”

Opening up on her past behaviours, the pop queen also ‘apologised for her anger’, adding that she’s ‘only human.’

“I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me,” she added.

“Anyway it’s a new day and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again ... cuz who knows. God bless you all and have a great day!,” the 39-year-old songster concluded.


More From Entertainment:

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together

Major Spider-Man leak unveils Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire together
Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction

Amy Winehouse's final performance dress grabs $243,200 at auction
Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere

Squid Game trio Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo land in Hollywood for special premiere
Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Meghan Markle accused of 'using Jason Knauf' to pass information to 'Finding Freedom' co-author

Jana Kramer 'emotional' about first holiday without Mike Caussin: 'It’s going to be rough'

Jana Kramer 'emotional' about first holiday without Mike Caussin: 'It’s going to be rough'
Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones

Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones

UK publisher appeals against Meghan Markle privacy ruling

UK publisher appeals against Meghan Markle privacy ruling
Scott Disick, Travis Barker trying to be 'cordial' for Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick, Travis Barker trying to be 'cordial' for Kourtney Kardashian
'You' co-stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold spark romance rumours

'You' co-stars Victoria Pedretti, Dylan Arnold spark romance rumours

Zayn Malik's mother wants singer to come home after Gigi Hadid breakup

Zayn Malik's mother wants singer to come home after Gigi Hadid breakup
Travis Scott to bear Astroworld victims’ funeral cost

Travis Scott to bear Astroworld victims’ funeral cost

Latest

view all