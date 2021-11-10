 
Billboards against Prince William 'upset' MP Julian Knight

Billboards against Prince William upset MP Julian Knight

MP Julian Knight is upset about billboards being put up against Prince William, said anti-monarchy group "Republic". 

The group said, Julian Knight has "even written to JCDecaux,  Out-of-Home advertising company,  asking them to take it down (they won't)".

"Republic said in its social media post that "Some monarchists aren't too keen on free speech."

Earlier, sharing a picture of the billboard, The MP wrote on Facebook, "I am appalled that JC Decaux have decided to allow this poster poster their billboard in Shirley."

He added, "I have written to JC Decaux and asked for t to be removed immediately. This is disgusting attack on the Royal Family, just a few months before the start of the Platinum Jubilee."

