Thursday Nov 11 2021
Shoaib Malik's picture from recent photoshoot with Hania Amir goes viral

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik Wednesday shared the cover of a Pakistani fashion magazine on his Instagram account, in which he could be seen posing with actress Hania Amir.

The picture started making rounds on social media minutes after it was shared.


Later, Hania also shared the picture on her Instagram handle.

The fastest-50 scorer has recently been the talk of the town due to another photoshoot with Ayesha Omar.

Shoaib Malik is currently participating in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup going on in UAE.

The participation of Malik and Muhammad Rizwan had become doubtful after the in-form batters caught the flu, sources had told Geo News.

However, both the cricketers were later declared fit to play against Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

In an update, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that a medical panel reviewed their fitness and okayed their participation in the crucial encounter.

