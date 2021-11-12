 
Friday Nov 12 2021
Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh give kids piggyback ride on Children's Day: Watch Video

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Indian superstar Salman Khan is celebrating Children's Day with on Ranveer Singh's show The Big Picture.

Salman, who arrived with brother-in-law and Antim: The Final Truth co-star Ayush Sharma on Singh's game show, enjoyed a surprise performance by young kids on his songs.

The group danced to songs including Hud Hud Dabangg and Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. 

Impressed by the children's performance, Salman invited a young girl on stage to give her a ride around the set on his back. Ranveer and Aayush later followed Salman and did the same.

