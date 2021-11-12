Meghan Markle pays tribute to her husband Prince Harry in a special way

Meghan Markle appeared to be a loving and caring wife as she tried to win hearts of royal fans by paying a special tribute to The Duke and his country by supporting supporting the UK Remembrance Day in a special way.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a poppy pin during her recent appearance on US TV, honouring her husband and the UK supporting the UK on Remembrance Day.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, served in the British army for 10 years before leaving the UK and royal duties.

Harry's wife was looking gorgeous in black trousers and a black top, Harry's wife also discussed women's efforts to achieve economic and professional equality during the show.



Calla Kessler, Photographer, shared a photo of the former Suits star on social media and commented about the accessory. She penned: "I asked her about the poppy. It's for Remembrance Day to honour armed forces members."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family are enjoying financially independent life in the US with their kids.