 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle pays tribute to her husband Prince Harry in a special way

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Meghan Markle pays tribute to her husband Prince Harry in a special way

Meghan Markle appeared to be a loving and caring wife as she tried to win hearts of royal fans by paying a special tribute to The Duke and his country by supporting supporting the UK Remembrance Day in a special way.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a poppy pin during her recent appearance on US TV, honouring her husband and the UK supporting  the UK on Remembrance Day.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex,  served in the British army for 10 years before leaving the UK and royal duties. 

Harry's wife was looking gorgeous in black trousers and a black top, Harry's wife also discussed women's efforts to achieve economic and professional equality during the show.

Calla Kessler, Photographer, shared a photo of the former Suits star on social media and commented about the accessory. She penned: "I asked her about the poppy. It's for Remembrance Day to honour armed forces members."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family are enjoying financially independent life in the US with their kids. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles's close aide quits charity role permanently

Prince Charles's close aide quits charity role permanently
When Taylor Swift confessed she was 'upset and sad' while writing 'All Too Well'

When Taylor Swift confessed she was 'upset and sad' while writing 'All Too Well'

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen's first appearance weeks after hospitalisation

Buckingham Palace confirms Queen's first appearance weeks after hospitalisation
Insider says Kim Kardashian 'falling for' Pete Davidson amid rumours of romance

Insider says Kim Kardashian 'falling for' Pete Davidson amid rumours of romance

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway

Spotify announces its latest purchase Findaway
Kristen Stewart collects praises from Diana's bodyguard over acting in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart collects praises from Diana's bodyguard over acting in 'Spencer'
Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover

Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover
Khloe Kardashian humbly responds to trolls: ‘best revenge is no revenge’

Khloe Kardashian humbly responds to trolls: ‘best revenge is no revenge’
Katie Price claps back at her former husbands after legal letters

Katie Price claps back at her former husbands after legal letters
Court will 'take time' to consider Meghan Markle’s privacy case

Court will 'take time' to consider Meghan Markle’s privacy case
Adele opens up about divorce with Simon Konecki, calls it 'devastating'

Adele opens up about divorce with Simon Konecki, calls it 'devastating'

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Paul Rudd after he bags 'sexiest man alive' title

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Paul Rudd after he bags 'sexiest man alive' title

Latest

view all