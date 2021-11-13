Kangana Ranaut is willing to return Padma Shri if proven wrong about freedom remarks

Kangana Ranaut defended her stance after being bashed for her ‘freedom’ statement reaffirmed her position, saying she is willing to return her Padma Shri award if she is proven wrong.

She took to Instagram stories right away to reveal some excerpts from a book.

“Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this.” She wrote.

She went on to say, “I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?”.

Kangana clarified her position by saying that India's consciousness and conscience were set free in 2014...when the Narendra Modi-led government took over the reins.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Department for "seditious and provocative" remarks made by her.