Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to couple dance at BFF Anushka Ranjan's wedding

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to prepare a blockbuster dance performance for an upcoming celebrity wedding.

Alia's best friend Anushka Ranjan is all set to tie the knot with actor Aditya Seal and rumour has it, the Bhramastra duo is preparing a dance number for the big day.

“Alia already has a song in her mind for her performance with Ranbir Kapoor. It's not a big performance, just a one, one, and a half-minute thingy with others too, a parody. So, it's likely to begin with Alia-Ranbir and then the others will join them," says a source close to the couple.

"Ranbir is very shy, so let's see if it happens and he gives a nod for the same," quips the insider.



While Alia is gearing up for her BFF’s wedding, she is way more excited to perform with Ranbir, as per reports.

