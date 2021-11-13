Dwayne Johnson’s heist movie ‘Red Notice’ releases on Netflix

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, who is best known as The Rock, has claimed that his freshly released heist movie Red Notice is the ‘biggest’ movie in the history of Netflix.



The actor announced the release of his film Red Notice on Netflix on Saturday.

He turned to Instagram and shared the trailer of the film to announce its release.

Dwayne Johnson said, “RED NOTICE is AVAILABLE NOW ON @NETFLIX AROUND THE WORLD.”

“We are THE BIGGEST FILM IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX and I guarantee you will have an absolute BLAST when you join @gal_gadot, @vancityreynolds and myself this weekend!”

The actor continued “They’re all ON THE RUN….RED NOTICE. Now PLAYING on @NETFLIX.”

Johnson stars in the movie with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds about a race to locate and steal three valuable artifacts.



The film ranks among the most expensive ever made by Netflix, with a price tag of roughly $200 million.