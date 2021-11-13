 
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Salman Khan to star in a Telugu film 'Godfather' for the first time  

Salman Khan’s fans are on cloud nine as Indian music composer, S Thaman confirmed that the Dabangg actor will star in the film Godfather.

The Kick actor has been roped in for a dance number in the upcoming movie with Chiranjeevi, reported Outlook.

The historical collaboration marks Khan's first ever appearance in a Telugu movie – a small segment of Indian cinemas.

The music composer revealed, "There is Salman Khan sir and Chiranjeevi sir dancing together, so that is going to be really big for us, Thaman said."

Meanwhile, rumours hinted that the film will also feature Britney Spears. 

In response to the reports, Thaman said, “We are approaching the start of the thing. It is just on the starting lines. We are making the documentation strong before going and approaching.”

“We still don't have proper clarity on making her (Britney Spears) sing a Telugu song or doing a proper English song for the film."

The composer also revealed that he will meet the American singer’s agents in December to finalise the collaboration. 

