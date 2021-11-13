Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, pour love on Juhi Chawla on her 53rd birthday

 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Juhi Chawla turned 53 today and along with her fans, the media fraternity also shared heart-filled wishes for the veteran.

Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit and many other Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts on November 13 to pour love on the birthday girl.

Tandon gushed over the diva as she posted major throwback pictures.

She captioned the post. “Of all the fun , laughter years gone by, and sweet memories.”

“Darling @iam_juhi you are the best a 100 trees planted in your name, Happy Birthday! God bless you and your cause.”

The Darr star had requested her fans to plant trees in place of wishes on her special day.

The Devdaas superstar also posted an IG story to tribute Chawla.

She expressed, “Happy birthday to the beauty Juhi.”

Dixit also applauded her remarkable career in film industry as she added, “ You have given an immense contribution to the world of entertainment.”

“Right from Qyamat Se Qyamat to gulab gang you have always dazzled in every role you do. May you keep shining as always,” her story read.

