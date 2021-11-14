 
Kartik Aaryan stops by a roadside van to enjoy street food, video goes viral

Kartik Aryan was recently spotted having food from a roadside food van on his way back to home after a stellar appearance on Bigg Boss 15.

The star appeared on weekend episode of Salman Khan starrer show to promote his upcoming film, Dhamaka.

As soon as star got off the set, he decided to munch on the street food.

A video went viral on internet in which Aaryan's Lamborghini is spotted parked by the van.

The clip shows Pati Patni Aur Woh star, wearing same clothes from the shoot, and his friend standing beside his car as they enjoy Chinese cuisine, placed at car's bonnet.

Not only this, Aaryan is then seen taking a bite from his friend’s plate, saying, “(There are documentaries for food.” (Translated into English)

As soon as the video surfaced online, his fans headed to the comment section of the post, lauding his humility.

While one fan gushed over the star, “He is so humble. so sweet man,” another said, “Great guy very down to earth.”

