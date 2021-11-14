Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married, think fans

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who are fully in love with each other, sparked wedding rumours with their latest photos on Sunday.

American musician and his reality star girlfriend turned heads as they attended the friends' wedding in a stylish way on Saturday.

Their pics, the two shared from the event to Instagram, are really couple goals as some of Kourtney's fans thought the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony as they were looking stunning in formal dresses.

The Blink-182 drummer, who ruled Kourtney's heart, looked dashing in a black tuxedo, while princess of his heart Kourtney also left fans in awe with her graceful style in a cut-out sleek black gown.

The 43-year-old Poosh founder captioned the post: "Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip".

Meanwhile, Barker's post cleared the air as he wrote: "Our turn next." Otherwise, fans were getting excited and congratulating the couple.



Undoubtedly, Barker and Kardashian - who have been in news since they made their whirlpool romance public, are seemingly planning for their big day.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would reportedly make a big announcement soon about their wedding plans.

