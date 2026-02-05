Dove Cameron recalls ‘tragic’ moment of her life: ‘Couldn’t breathe’

 
Geo News Digital Desk
February 05, 2026

Dove Cameron shares about her “major phone anxiety” after her father lost his life over call.

The Disney alum, 30, recalled the painful moments of her life during her appearance at Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Cameron remembered she was just 15 when she got the devastating news that her dad died by suicide, mere months after visiting her in Los Angeles. The painful message came via a family friend, who asked if her mom was nearby.

Because her mom was out, the family friend encouraged her to tell her mom to get in contact with a family member. "I just knew," the singer said. "I can't tell you why I knew. But it was not a normal interaction. She had no reason to be talking to me."

 She recalled her mom returned home and called a family member who broke the news, saying her dad Phil “is no longer with us.”

"I had a panic attack because it's the most out of control feeling you can have," she said. "Actually all three of my big losses have come via phone call, which I guess is pretty standard... But I have major phone anxiety, I think, because of stuff like this."

The Boyfriend singer looked back at her reaction to the terrible news , saying, "I ran out of the room." She continued to say, "I couldn't breathe" and noted that she went into "this, like, animal mode."

"You are fight, flight or freeze," she said. "You feel like you're going to vomit your soul — I don't know how else to describe it."

