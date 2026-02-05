Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen's son Benjamin hilariously trolls dad

Tom Brady gets labelled 'unc' by son Benjamin in sweet video

Tom Brady and his son Benjamin Rein shared a video of them talking about the “Brady family values” as the football star judged his son’s driving skills.

The 48-year-old retired NFL player took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 4, and shared a part of their full video on YouTube, where he asked his son what he would do if he had his father’s Instagram for a day.

The teenager shared that he would pretend to be Tom and “DM” some cool fashion brands and ask them to send clothes in a “size smaller because he had been losing some muscle.”

Benjamin also noted that he would message Travis Scott, and other musicians he likes.

As the father-son duo continued the conversation, the former footballer told his son how he got accepted into college, explaining that he had to mail VHS tapes showing what he could do.

As Tom told his son that the college he ended up going to, would have not known him had he not sent the tape considering there was no such thing as social media and internet devices, Benjamin laughingly called his dad “unc,” adding, “you’re old,” to which the father laughed.

Benjamin, whom Tom shares with his ex Gisele Bundchen, also asked his dad what he learnt about being a parent.

The athlete, who also shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 18, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and daughter Vivian Lake, 13, with Bundchen, shared, “I think you learn to be really present with your kid. You have to be the person that you want your kids to be … It's practice what you preach too, you know?"