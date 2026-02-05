 
Chappell Roan takes over Fortnite after scene-stealing Grammys appearance

Geo News Digital Desk
February 05, 2026

Chappell Roan gains a skin in the game — Fortnite Festival has introduced the Gen-Z pop star as the headliner for its season 13.

The singer-songwriter was unveiled as “The Midwest Princess” by the festival’s official social media pages.

Her first image teased a warrior-esque look, with the Pink Pony Club vocalist’s likeness seen wielding a glowing sword, while sporting shining armour.

In an official blog post from Fortnite’s official website, the announcement of Chappell’s arrival to the popular gaming festival was accompanied by the fashion looks which her skin will be available in.

Players will be able to dress her in two identical looks, with opposing colour schemes — “the pink Chappell Roan Outfit” will be available to access with the Heartcore Music Pass, while its purchase can also unlock the look’s red version.

While her armoured look was described as the “Roan of Arc Outfit” and is inspired by “Chappell’s medieval-glam performance of Good Luck Babe! at the 2024 VMAs.”

Furthermore, a “collection of Jam Tracks” will feature four of Chappell’s biggest hits — Pink Pony Club, Good Luck, Babe!, HOT TO GO!, and The Giver.

Chappell Roan’s introduction to Fortnite comes just days after her scene-stealing appearance at the Grammys last Sunday.

The 26-year-old musician stepped out in an instantly memorable custom Mugler creation for music’s biggest night, with the risque look later described by her as “so awesome and weird.”

