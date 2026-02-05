Nick Jonas recalls day daughter Malti born: ‘very intense’

Nick Jonas recounts intense birth of his daughter Malti Marie.

The Sucker singer, 30, during his appearance on Jay Shetty podcast, On Purpose, on February 4, walked through the day when he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their daughter.

Jonas elucidated that Malti, who was born in January 2022 via surrogate, “came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances.”

“We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it’s going to be sooner. So basically, we went into action."

“We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces, and ... purple,” the musician recalled.

He explained, "These angels at the NICU resuscitated her in that moment, and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else."

Jonas further noted that because their daughter was born amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he and Priyanka, 43, "would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months."

"I could still sort of like, smell it, you know, there's always visceral things. It's, it's ... it was both comforting and frightening, to be there every day and to see other families going through similar situations."

He got candid about how Malti "fought every day for three and a half months and slowly started to gain some weight."

She received six blood transfusions, and was "doing great," and the new parents got to take her home "after three and a half months."

"I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like," the musician shared. "And so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it in her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is."

Earlier in January 2023, Chopra Jonas also recalled her baby birth while chatting with British Vogue. She recalled that Malti was delivered a full trimester before her due date and was "smaller than my hand."

"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," Chopra Jonas said.

"I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God's work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don't know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her."

"I didn't know if she would make it or not," she recalled.