Monday Nov 15 2021
Dwayne Johnson celebrates the ‘shattering’ open day of ‘Red Notice’

Renowned actor Dwayne Johnson takes to social media to celebrate the “Earth-shattering” open day of the Netflix debut Red Notice.

The tribute has been posted to Instagram and features a poster from the official movie and a caption that reads, “Still processing this historic industry news RED NOTICE shattered opening day records for NETFLIX around the world”.

“With an outstanding 92% AUDIENCE SCORE!! This was @sevenbucksprod’s first deliverable for a streaming platform so it was critical we delivered for the studio, but more importantly ~ we delivered for you and your families worldwide.”

“As numbers roll in, I’ll have a lot more big news to share. Til then, ENJOY RED NOTICE and most importantly, THANK YOU!!!!” (sic)

Check it out below:

