Ed Sheeran wins best artist as MTV Europe Music Awards returns to live format

Ed Sheeran won best artist and best song for "Bad Habits"

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won best artist and best song for "Bad Habits", while K-pop stars BTS snatched four awards at MTV's Europe Music Awards, which returned as an in-person event after a virtual 2020 edition due to the pandemic.

MTV said Sunday's EMAs, hosted in Budapest, would go ahead to show solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ+ community following a June law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s. read more

It said the 2021 EMAs, held at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sport arena, would be "a global celebration of music for all audiences around the world".

"I am so excited, I am very grateful to MTV. I think censorship of any kind of love sucks, and this is kind of a stand against that," international pop star Kim Petras, the first transgender performer at the EMAs, said on the red carpet.

Lil Nas X was awarded best video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," while Korean band BTS won the most awards with four including best pop, best K-pop, best group, and biggest fans.

First-time EMA winners Måneskin took home best rock, while show host and performer Saweetie won best new.

Nicki Minaj earned a top award for best hip-hop, Olivia Rodrigo was awarded best push, Maluma won best Latin, and YUNGBLUD snagged the award for best alternative.

For the first time, the "MTV EMA Generation Change Award" winners were recognised during the EMAs main show, honouring five young people promoting equality while fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

Viktoria Radvanyi, a Hungarian board member of Budapest Pride, accepted the award on behalf of the winners.

The show derived inspiration from Budapest's popular thermal spas and the Danube River, which runs through the capital, with stages that appeared to be floating.

Grammy award-winning Sheeran opened the night surrounded by neon graffiti to perform his latest single, "Overpass Graffiti." Later he performed his chart-topping hit "Shivers."

Imagine Dragons returned to the EMAs for the debut of their new single "Enemy." Bathed in laser lights, the best-selling band rocked the stage alongside Grammy-nominated rapper and artist J.I.D and a squad of dancers.

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and best alternative award winner YUNGBLUD closed the night with a pyrotechnics-filled performance of his latest single "fleabag".

