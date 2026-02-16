 
Geo News

'The Simpsons' creator Matt Selman addresses 'finale plans'

'The Simpsons' 800th episode aired on TV on February 15

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

The Simpsons 800th episode aired on TV on February 15
'The Simpsons' 800th episode aired on TV on February 15

The Simpson showrunner Matt Selman has discussed the future of the animated sitcom.

The popular series has been running for decades and have marked a major milestone by airing its 800th episode on February 15.

While discussing their further plans regarding the most-watched project, Matt declared that there are no plans of giving a perfect end to the show.

He simply meant that there won’t be a finale episode especially made to bid a farewell to the series, rather they would just end it on a regular episode.

In conversation with The Wrap, the showrunner stated, “If the show ever did end, there’s no finale.”

He continued, “It would just be a regular episode that has the family in it. Probably a little Easter egg here and there, but no ‘I'm going to miss this place.’"

Selman revealed that the makers did try to figure out some ideas for the farewell of the show during the premiere of the 36th season in 2024.

“We did an episode about a year-and-a-half ago that was like a parody of the series finale. We jammed every possible series finale concept into one show, so that was my way of saying we’re never going to do a series finale”, said the 54-year-old TV writer.

Created by Matt Groening, The Simpsons has been running on TV since 1989. 

