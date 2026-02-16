'DWTS' star Robert Irwin joins Role Model as 'Sally' during Laneway Fest

Role Model surprised his Australian fans during the Laneway Festival by bringing out the Dancing With the Stars champion Robert Irwin on the stage as his “Sally.”

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter delivered an energetic performance in Perth on Sunday, February 15, with the help of a special cameo from the wildlife conservationist, 22, which fans claimed was “the best Sally ever.”

Irwin shared the footage on his social media accounts, writing, “Khaki Sally. Thanks for having me Role Model.”

In the video, the dance champion showed off his signature moves as well as backflips and doing a worm on his stomach all the while singing the lyrics to Sally, When the Wine Runs Out, aloud with the audience.

Irwin interacted with the crowd and the band, and then finished the song with the notice me hitmaker standing side by side.

Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, has created a tradition now-popular among fans where he picks out one special guest from the audience or invites a celebrity guest as his “Sally” on the stage during this part of the show.

Excited fans flocked to the comments and praised the performance, with one writing, “Baby that crowd was LOUDDDDDD and rightfully so. !!!!,” and another added, “Well, we know you can dance!”

A third gushed, “This was a HUGE moment for all of us thank you for being Sally.”