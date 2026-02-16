‘Adolescence’ star Erin Doherty exudes elegance despite mishap at awards

Erin Doherty turned an unexpected mishap into a graceful moment at the Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, February 15 night.

The 33-year-old actress was honoured with the trophy for Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series for her role as child psychologist Briony in Netflix’s Adolescence.

However, as she walked towards stage to accept her gong, she lost both of her towering stilettos on her way to the stage.

Presented the award by Keke Palmer, Doherty scooped up her heels and continued barefoot while also smiling through wardrobe malfunction.

Later, she poked fun at the incident, proudly posing with her trophy in one hand and her shoes in the other.

Despite the wardrobe blunder, The Crown star looked radiant in a voluminous black gown paired with a bold red lip and pendant earrings.

The win adds to her impressive awards season streak, following victories at the Emmys, Critics Choice Awards, and Golden Globes, with a SAG Award nomination still ahead.

Adolescence itself continued its dominance, winning Best New Scripted Series, while Doherty’s costars Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham took home Best Breakthrough Performance and Best Lead Performance respectively.

Hosted by SNL star Ego Nwodim with filmmaker Lulu Wang as Honorary Chair, the ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium celebrated the best in independent film and television.