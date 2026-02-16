 
Jeremy Clarkson hit with lawsuit over alleged incident: Who is the woman?

A woman sued TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson for causing serious injuries at his Oxfordshire pub

February 16, 2026

Jeremy Clarkson is right now under deep water after a woman claimed that she suffered some serious injuries during her visit to his Oxfordshire pub.

Elizabeth Palmby, 68, says that her trip ended in pain after she fell while walking back to her car.

The woman, however, claims that temporary metal coverings was placed on muddy ground which caused her to trip and fall heavily as she called the moment “frightening and painful.”

Ms Palmby later told her doctors that she struggled to breathe and felt immediate pain in her chest and hand after that.

Hospital scans then showed that her ribs were broken and her hand injury was severe that she now need surgery, with doctors saying that she needs some removing metal fragments and stiches.

The victim went on to add that the scars are going to be there forever now.

Despite praising staff for being polite and helpful, Ms Palmby now believes that the area should have been made safer for people, revealing the conditions were dangerous and could easily hurt anyone who goes there.

After raising her concerns and receiving no reply at all from the TV presenter, she decided to go for asking legal help so that this situation won’t happen to anyone else.

Ms Palmby now started a compensation claim, saying that her goal is not attention but safety.

