 
Geo News

Freddy Brazier packs on PDA with pregnant girlfriend after rekindling romance

The sighting comes after Freddy vowed to be the 'best dad'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

Freddy Brazier packed on the PDA during a romantic stroll on Saturday
Freddy Brazier packed on the PDA during a romantic stroll on Saturday

Freddy Brazier and his pregnant partner Holly Swinburn looked happier than ever as they spent Valentine's Day together ahead of the birth of their child.

The 21-year-old, son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, has rekindled his relationship with his ex, 22, after the pair previously ended their romance. 

Holly had claimed she was unhappy with his social circle, parting with girls, and smoking cannabis in her home' while she was abroad. 

The sighting comes after Freddy vowed to be the 'best dad' as he showered Holly with red roses and packed on the PDA during a romantic stroll on Saturday, ahead of their baby's arrival in April.

During the outing, Holly was seen leaning on Freddy as they appeared happy to be back on track, walking arm in arm.

Both flashed beaming smiles as they enjoyed a calm, soothing walk. At one point, the couple were spotted stopping to sit on a bench, where they shared a passionate kiss.

Confirming their rekindled romance, Freddy told The Sun: 'We are stronger than ever, it's a fresh start for both of us.'

A source added: 'Freddy is really excited about having a family of his own and reunited with Holly last month at her baby shower.

'He has been focusing on maturing and preparing to be a dad. It all feels really positive.'

It comes after it was revealed Jeff had pulled out of the Osbournes-style fly-on-the-wall documentary series, but Freddy and Bobby are reportedly 'pushing ahead with their own ITV reality show'.

Jeremy Clarkson hit with lawsuit over alleged incident: Who is the woman?
Jeremy Clarkson hit with lawsuit over alleged incident: Who is the woman?
‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty exudes elegance despite mishap at awards
‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty exudes elegance despite mishap at awards
Taylor Swift sparks buzz for 'CANCELLED!' music video with major hint
Taylor Swift sparks buzz for 'CANCELLED!' music video with major hint
'Batman: Part II' writer teases plot of the upcoming DC movie
'Batman: Part II' writer teases plot of the upcoming DC movie
North West goes shopping with identical pals as new career takes off
North West goes shopping with identical pals as new career takes off
Maya Hawke ‘Stranger Things' costar David Harbour spotted with mystery woman
Maya Hawke ‘Stranger Things' costar David Harbour spotted with mystery woman
Katie Price 'upset' as family shows support for ex JJ Slater
Katie Price 'upset' as family shows support for ex JJ Slater
Timothee Chalamet, Michael B.Jordan: Who will win Oscar for Best Actor?
Timothee Chalamet, Michael B.Jordan: Who will win Oscar for Best Actor?