Astroworld victim, Ezra Blount, 9, dies after remaining on life support since the tragedy

Nine-year-old, Ezra Blount, who was injured in a deadly crowd surge at Astroworld Festival on November 5, passed away on Sunday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter to confirm the news of the 10th victim to die from the injuries related to Travis Scott starrer show.

Blount was on life support since the incident where he was trampled on, severely injuring his heart, lungs and brain.

Turner stated, “I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening."

"Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come,” the tweet read.

“May God give them strength,” he added.

The bereaved family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said in a statement, “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son.”

“This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking,” quoted People.

"We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer," he added.