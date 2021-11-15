Queen's schedule expected to be 'reevaluated' after recent health problem

 
Queens schedule expected to be reevaluated after recent health problem

In light of the Queen’s health, doctors had told the monarch to slow down on her public engagements after she pulled out of Remembrance Sunday for a sprained back.

Russell Myers spoke on Pod Save The Queen podcast and shared that doctors "stepped in and said 'listen, you’re doing far too much'" adding that "consensus was that she had been doing far, far too much of late".

"It’s a double-edged sword, really. She’d wanted to get out and about after being released from the shackles of the coronavirus restrictions," he said. 

"And, I suppose on a more personal level, she’s wanted to keep busy after losing Prince Philip and being able to get out and meet people.

"That’s why we’ve seen her take on an extraordinary number of events."

He added that a "rejigging and reevaluation of her diary" could very well be expected. 

