Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘cutting off’ Royal Family with jibe: report

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Meghan Markle recently got called out for trying to cut the royal family off with a public jibe.

Royal expert Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for news.com.au and there she started by admitting she “had a suspicious whiff of a dig about it” and claimed Meghan “use[d] this opportunity to drag her ‘husband’s family' into the mix”.

She also wrote, “The issue here isn’t the point she was making about the apolitical nature of helping new parents but that she chose to yank the Royal Family into things, especially at a time when, back in the UK, the palace has been contending with the Queen’s biggest health crisis, perhaps ever.”

The conversation in question occurred while Meghan sat down for a panel with DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin on the official panel.

There she claimed, “I don’t see this as a political issue, frankly. Look there’s certainly a precedent in my husband’s family, the royal family, of not having any involvement in politics but paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue.”

