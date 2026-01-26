Kenan Thompson spills beans on kids' unfiltered reaction to 'SNL' sketches

Kenan Thompson reveals what his kids think of dad's comedy shows

Kenan Thompson shared his young kids’ perception of Saturday Night Live and their father’s comedic persona in a new interview.

The 47-year-old actor and comedian shared that sometimes his daughters are more interested in SNL because of the celebrity guests, like Ariana Grande, while they would rather pass on it other times.

"They're more so mad if I don't take them to be around it, too. Like, 'You had Ariana Grande on the show.' I'm like, 'Well, yeah, don't you think that's cool?' [They're like], 'I wanted to meet her.' 'All right, but don't you think I did pretty good?,'" Thompson told People Magazine.

The Good Burger star added that the girls live in “their own world” and are a bit too young to enjoy the weekend comedy show but are fans of his older works.

However, they do complain of Thompson’s drastically different personality at home, "I'm pretty calm and just very casual and not so explosive or you know, smirky until something funny is happening," he says, adding, "I'm not really a joke teller, and I'm their authoritarian kind of, you know what I mean? They definitely separate the two. They're like, 'Why aren't you like that guy?,'" he said.

Despite the kids not being too enthusiastic about their dad’s hilarious sketches, they teach Thompson a lot about the pop culture.

"She teaches me about every single soccer player, every single soccer club and it's just like they are the ones that like are aware of all these new artists, new songs ... it's vast, the amount of things that they are just like rifling through constantly, like the whole 6-7 thing, they love it and then they hate it the next day, and then they love it again, and then they hate it again, it's so funny to watch them ping-pong it, there's so much angst," he fondly noted.