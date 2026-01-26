Charli XCX praises Kylie Jenner's acting debut in 'The Moment'

The Grammy-winning singer sings praises about her castmates

Kylie Jenner brought her A-game as she made her acting debut in Charli XCX’s new film, The Moment.

Speaking to Deadline, the Grammy-winning singer teased the beauty mogul’s “phenomenal” performance as herself ahead of the mockumentary’s January 30th release.

“I feel like we feel so lucky to really work with such an incredible cast,” Charli, 33, said in an Instagram video shared Saturday, January 24.

She went on to sing praises about the film’s cast, including Jenner, 28. “The sort of people who are playing themselves, as you mentioned Kylie, she was just phenomenal. She totally got the assignment. She is a really great actress,” Charli said, also praising Rachel Sennott and teasing “a little Julia Fox cameo moment.”

The Moment, which Charli produced and cowrote with Aidan Zamiri and Bertie Brandes, follows a pop star preparing for her first headline tour. Charlie previously described the film as a “music industry satire” and a “revisionist history” of her hit 2024 album, Brat. The cast also includes Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Isaac Cole Powell, Jamie Demetriou, and more.

As for The Kardashians star, Kylie previously confessed her nervousness about making her movie debut. “I was so scared for days to actually do it. I had a very small part. I mean, I had a lot of lines, but I was just so afraid,” she told her sister on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast.

She reflected that years of being “judged or criticised” took a toll on her and she stopped stepping out of her comfort zone. “I was very scared to do this and very proud of myself when I did it,” she added.