Is Ariana Grande planning to make Eternal Sunshine her last big tour?

Ariana Grande, iconic star who recently marked another milestone in her career after stepping into acting, might be saying goodbye to big world tours.

The 32-year-old singer recently hinted at her plans of switching career choices as, sharing that upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour could be her last major tour for now.

Ariana opened up about the situation to Vogue Japan, saying that she spent most of her past fifteen years on road and now she just wants to focus her energy on things that feel true to her.

The 7Rings singer star went on to add that music will always be part of her life but now she also wants to explore acting more especially after her success in the Wicked films.

About that her much-awaited tour, Ariana shared with her fans, “I hope I get to hug you in LA at one of the shows or all of them. Just in case it never happens again.”

Fans, however, are now wondering if this really will be her final big tour.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour is all set to start on June 6 and will go until September with 41 shows in different cities.

For now, all of the singer and actress fans are now buying the tickets, showing how excited they are to see their favourite artist live.