Terry Crews' daughter recalls disturbing encounter with creepy actor at wedding

Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews share five kids: Naomi, Azriél, Tera, Wynfrey and Isaiah

January 26, 2026

Azriél Patricia Crews, daughter of actor Terry Crews, spoke out about an unsettling experience she had as a teenager with a well-known actor who has since “publicly disgraced himself many, many times.”

The actress-singer took to Instagram to recount the incident which occurred when she was just 16 years old at a star-studded wedding her family attended.

She explained that her mother, Rebecca King-Crews, introduced her to the actor making clear she was underage.

Initially excited to meet someone whose work she admired, Azriél quickly became uncomfortable when the actor began following her around during the week-long festivities.

At the ceremony, she recalled him sliding into the seat next to her feigning coincidence.

Later at the reception his name appeared on the place card beside hers.

“Suddenly I feel a hand caress the back of my arm,” she said describing how he leaned in, pressed his knee against hers under the table and made inappropriate comments.

Azriél said she immediately left for the bathroom where her mother joined her.

“My mother immediately believed me and, being the Christian woman that she is, held my hands and started praying with me in the bathroom,” she shared.

When they returned the actor was gone.

While Azriél declined to identify the actor she noted that he has since been “publicly disgraced many, many times,” suggesting his reputation has already been tarnished.

