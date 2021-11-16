Lady Gaga’s accent in ‘House of Gucci’ doesn’t sound Italian, disses dialogue coach

Lady Gaga, who is making waves with her amazing performance in House of Gucci, couldn’t impress the dialogue coach with her Italian accent.

Opening about the sexiest accent, channelled by the star, Francesca De Martini said, “I feel bad saying this, but her accent is not exactly an Italian accent, it sounds more Russian.”

During her conversation with The Daily Beast, De Martini reflected on coaching Salma Hayak for the project.

“What happened was this: Salma shot for one day and then asked for a dialogue coach,” the outlet quoted the Italian actor.

“I think she heard the accent wasn’t right and she was worried — she wanted to do well,” she added.

During her work on film’s set, the Christmas In Rome actor got the chance to closely observe Gaga's dialogue delivery when she noticed that her dialect sounds a bit more Eastern European.

De Martini auditioned for a few roles in the project however was not roped in as an actor.