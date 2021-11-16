Dionne Warwick suggests Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift’s scarf

Discussions around Taylor Swift’s scarf got even more interesting when Dionne Warwick suggested Jake Gyllenhaal to return it back.

The ongoing online debate among fans regarding the recently released All Too Well single seemed to have impressed the veteran.

Joining in the debate, the 80-year-old tweeted on Monday, “If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,”

“It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

Detailing her breakup with the actor, the Blank Space songster serenaded the lyrics, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house...And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

As soon as the re-recorded track made to public, fans called out Gyllenhaal, bringing up the ‘scarf’ question once again.

For those unversed, the actor’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal also addressed the long-running joke during her interview with Andy Cohen several years ago.

She stated, “Never understood why everybody asked me about the scarf. What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf.”