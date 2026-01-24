‘Finding Her Edge' cast: Know the Netflix stars

Netflix's ‘Finding Her Edge’ cast

Finding Her Edge is Netflix’s latest young-adult sports drama that skates straight into the world of competitive figure skating, romance and family dynamics.

The Canadian series, based on the novel by Jennifer Iacopelli, premiered on January 22, 2026, with all eight episodes now streaming on the platform.

Set against the backdrop of the Russo family’s struggling ice rink, the story follows 17-year-old Adriana Russo as she returns to the ice to help save her family’s legacy while navigating complicated relationships, ambition, and emotional pressures.

As attractive as the storyline, the cast itself is raising brows amongst viewers, prompting them to look for who are stars actually are.

Read below to know Finding Her Edge Netflix cast.

Madelyn Keys as Adriana Russo

Madelyn Keys stars as Adriana Russo, the determined middle sister of the Russo skating dynasty.

Adriana once walked away from competitive skating after an injury, death of her mother, and the loss of her first partner and love, Freddie. With the family rink in jeopardy, she decides to skate again, taking on a new partner despite lingering feelings for her past.

Adriana’s journey blends personal growth and competitive drive in a story that balances romance and sport.

Cale Ambrozic as Brayden Elliot

Cale Ambrozic brings to life Brayden Elliot, a confident and technically gifted ice dancer who steps in as Adriana’s new partner.

Known for his strong performances and charismatic presence, Brayden quickly challenges Adriana both on and off the ice, especially given his past relationship with Adriana’s sister, Elise.

Ambrozic’s performance adds depth to the series’ love triangle and competitive tension.

Olly Atkins as Freddie O’Connell

Olly Atkins plays Freddie O’Connell, Adriana’s former ice dancing partner and first love whose return to the rink complicates Adriana’s new chapter.

Though Freddie is skating with a new partner, his continued presence stirs unresolved emotions and adds emotional depth to the narrative.

Atkins’ character anchors the more nostalgic and heartfelt side of the story.

Alexandra Beaton as Elise Russo

Alexandra Beaton portrays Elise Russo, the eldest Russo sister whose own skating career is disrupted by injury.

Forced to watch as Adriana reclaims the spotlight, Elise’s journey explores rivalry, ambition, and the struggle to find her place in the family legacy.

Her character adds layers to the central family drama.

Alice Malakhov as Maria Russo

Alice Malakhov takes on the role of Maria Russo, the youngest of the three Russo siblings.

As she grows up in the shadow of her older sisters’ skating prowess, Maria begins to question her own path and what competitive skating means to her.

Her arc reflects themes of identity and self-discovery.

Millie Davis as Riley Monroe

Millie Davis plays Riley Monroe, the supportive yet complex partner of Freddie.

Riley’s presence intensifies the romantic dynamics within the cast, contributing to the series’ exploration of love, loyalty, and competition.

Harmon Walsh as Will Russo

Harmon Walsh is Will Russo, the family patriarch and former Olympic champion trying to lead his daughters and preserve the Russo legacy.

His passion for the sport and protective nature bring both strength and strain to the family’s journey through setbacks and high-stakes competition.

Finding Her Edge weaves sports drama, romance, and family dynamics into a series that has attracted fans of figure skating and young adult storytelling alike.

With its emotionally driven plot and multi-layered relationships, the show offers both heartfelt moments and competitive intensity, making it a fresh addition to Netflix’s slate of teen-focused dramas.