Harry Styles does more than singing, acting in ‘Aperture'

Harry Styles did own stunts in ‘Aperture’

Harry Styles is proving he’s doing far more than singing and acting in his newly released single Aperture, as new behind-the-scenes details reveal the pop star personally took on most of the music video’s demanding action stunts.

As per what a production source told TMZ, Styles handled the bulk of the physically intense moments himself, including a painful-looking fall down a staircase that took hours to perfect and required multiple takes across a long shooting day.

The visually striking video was filmed over three days, following a full week of rehearsals, with production centered at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

While the singer was fully committed to performing the stunts, safety remained a priority.

The source said the crew constructed a “soft staircase” specifically for close-up and insert shots, ensuring Styles’ face was protected while he continued to do the falls himself.

The careful balance allowed the video to maintain realism without putting unnecessary risk on the artist.

In a lighter behind-the-scenes detail, Styles reportedly “pulled a Taylor Swift” during filming by never playing the song on set.

As a result, the cast and crew heard Aperture in full for the first time only after the finished video was complete.

Those who worked with Styles described the experience as seamless, noting that he was consistently punctual, professional, and a pleasure to work with throughout the shoot.

The release of Aperture marks a major moment for the singer, ending his nearly four-year musical hiatus and instantly resonating with fans.

The track, available on all major platforms since January 23, has debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s global chart with 35.750 million streams, reportedly setting a new record for the platform’s biggest streaming day in history.

The momentum comes just days after Styles announced his 2026 “Together, Together” tour, which includes international dates and a 30-night residency in New York City, further fueling excitement around his long-awaited return.