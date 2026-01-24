‘Uncle Floyd', celebrated NJ comedian, passes away at 74

Floyd Vivino, New Jersey comedian known as “Uncle Floyd,” dies at 74

Floyd Vivino, the beloved New Jersey comedian known to generations of fans as “Uncle Floyd,” has died at the age of 74.

His death was confirmed Friday by his brother, musician Jerry Vivino, who shared the news on social media and reflected on Floyd’s lasting impact.

“Rest in peace big brother,” Jerry wrote.

“You will be missed, but always remembered by friends, family and your loving fans.”

He later added that Floyd had been dealing with serious health issues for more than two years, saying his “curtain peacefully closed at 6:05pm on Thursday January 22nd.”

An official cause of death was not disclosed.

Vivino had been open about his health struggles in recent years. In a December 2024 interview with New Jersey 101.5, he spoke about recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2023.

“I had two holes drilled in my head to relieve it,” he said at the time. “And that usually cripples somebody, I came out of that okay.”

He also shared that the hardest part of recovery was being away from performing, admitting, “The worst part is not having any show to do.”

Earlier, in 2022, Vivino had revealed he had battled COVID as well as bladder and prostate cancer.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, in 1951, Vivino became a local legend through The Uncle Floyd Show, a low-budget variety comedy program that aired on local cable from 1974 until 2001.

The show developed a devoted cult following across New Jersey and New York and became a staple of regional television.

Vivino also appeared in film and television, including the 1987 movie Good Morning, Vietnam, and on locally shot series such as Law & Order.

His influence reached beyond comedy clubs, earning him shoutouts in music from artists like David Bowie and the Ramones.

Bowie even referenced Vivino in his 2002 song Slip Away, and Vivino later recalled Bowie once telling him, “John Lennon told me,” when asked how he knew about him.

Among Vivino’s most famous creations was Deep in the Heart of Jersey, a parody that affectionately poked fun at his home state while celebrating it.

Dressed in his signature porkpie hat, he crisscrossed New Jersey for decades, sometimes performing up to 300 shows a year.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh summed up the sentiment shared by many, saying, “Sadly, one of the funniest Patersonians to ever live has left this life. May Floyd Vivino rest in eternal peace.”