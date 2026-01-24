How to watch Dwayne Johnson's 'The Smashing Machine' on streaming platforms?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 'The Smashing Machine' is on streaming platforms now

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s sports biopic The Smashing Machine has officially made its way to streaming, giving viewers an easy way to watch the film from home after its brief theatrical run.

For fans wondering how and where to watch it, the way is straightforward, with multiple options now available across platforms.

The film, directed by Benny Safdie and co-starring Emily Blunt, tells the story of legendary mixed martial artist Mark Kerr.

Johnson undergoes a dramatic transformation to play Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion who rose to the top of the sport while struggling with opioid addiction and a deeply troubled personal life.

The movie takes inspiration from the 2002 HBO documentary of the same name that first introduced many viewers to Kerr’s complicated journey.

Where and how to stream 'The Smashing Machine'?

If you’re looking to stream The Smashing Machine, it will be available on HBO Max starting Friday, January 23, according to Warner Bros. Discovery.

New releases typically appear on the platform at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT, making it possible to watch as soon as it drops.

The film will also air on the HBO television channel on Saturday, January 24, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT for those who prefer traditional TV viewing.

For viewers who don’t have HBO Max, the movie is also available digitally.

The Smashing Machine, which was released in theaters on October 3, 2025, can currently be rented or purchased on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

These options allow audiences to watch instantly without a subscription.

'The Smashing Machine' review:

Although the film struggled at the box office, debuting with $6 million, Johnson has been vocal about the personal impact of the role.

“From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched The Smashing Machine,” he wrote in an October 6 Instagram post.

He added, “In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realised you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity.”

Johnson also reflected on the challenge during a post-premiere Q&A at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2025, saying he had waited a long time for a role that truly pushed him. “I pushed for more and I wanted more,” he said.

Whether you’re watching for Johnson’s dramatic turn, the real-life MMA story, or simply to see what the buzz is about, The Smashing Machine is now just a few clicks away on streaming and digital platforms.