John Mayer responds to fans’ threats ahead of Taylor Swift’s ‘Dear John’

John Mayer who has been receiving hateful messages ahead of Taylor Swifts upcoming track, Dear John's launch, recently responded to trolls.

A fan shared a screenshot of her conversation with the singer. “(expletive) yourself you ugly (expletive) I hope you choke on something,” the IG user wrote in DM, “answer me you (expletive).”

Mayer decided not to stay quiet against the troll, as re responded, “I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days.

I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

The user later deleted the screenshot but did confirm that she was ‘dared’ to send such messages to the singer.

The conversation surfaced online after the Grammy winner released her re-recorded track, All Too Well, from album ‘Red’, allegedly detailing her break-up with ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal.

After which her fans have now started looking forward to the remake version of 2010 album Speak Now.

The upcoming album features the song which allegedly takes a dig at Meyer and Swift’s past relationship.

The former couple dated from 2009 to 2010.