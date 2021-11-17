 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Austin Butler's first-look as Elvis Presley for upcoming film will give you chills

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Austine Burtons portrayal of Elvis Presley for upcoming film will give you chills
Austine Burton's portrayal of Elvis Presley for upcoming film will give you chills

American actor Austin Butler is channeling his inner Elvis for a goosebumps- filled teaser for his upcoming movie.

The actor, who is essaying the role of king of rock and roll, amazed audience with the teaser of his film Elvis.

The 30-year-old actor shared the first teaser of the much-anticipated cinematic experience, set to hit theaters on June 24, 2022. 

"Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business," wrote director Baz Luhrmann, who is known for making The Great Gatsby.

The clip also teased "TCB,"referring to Elvis' motto, "Taking Care Of Business."

Austin earlier touched upon his feelings when he was offered the role. "I’ve just got to say how profoundly honored I am that Baz has invited me on this journey with him," he said two years ago. "It's truly the privilege of a lifetime. It's gonna be an extensive exploration process."

More From Entertainment:

'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special

'Harry Potter' stars, but not J.K. Rowling, to reunite for TV special
Paul Rudd's wife thinks Keanu Reeves should have scored People's Sexiest Man Alive title

Paul Rudd's wife thinks Keanu Reeves should have scored People's Sexiest Man Alive title
Jake Gyllenhaal is ‘paying no mind at all’ to Taylor Swift's ‘All Too Well’

Jake Gyllenhaal is ‘paying no mind at all’ to Taylor Swift's ‘All Too Well’

Frida Kahlo self-portrait sets auction record

Frida Kahlo self-portrait sets auction record
Britney Spears ‘thinking about having another baby’ after conservatorship ended

Britney Spears ‘thinking about having another baby’ after conservatorship ended
Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows

Netflix to release weekly 'Top 10' lists of movies and TV shows
Jailed Joe Exotic speaks out in 'Tiger King 2' as Netflix sued

Jailed Joe Exotic speaks out in 'Tiger King 2' as Netflix sued
'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special

'Harry Potter' cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
It was on 'You': Netflix show causes confusion on Fox News talk show

It was on 'You': Netflix show causes confusion on Fox News talk show
Khloe Kardashian speaks about mental health and motherhood in latest interview

Khloe Kardashian speaks about mental health and motherhood in latest interview

Jake Gyllenhaal 'in good mood' after Taylor Swift's All Too Well release

Jake Gyllenhaal 'in good mood' after Taylor Swift's All Too Well release

Latest

view all