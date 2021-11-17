 
Akcent takes the 'magic' of Hunza all in: 'Paradise on earth'

Akcent's Adrian Sina is living every moment to the fullest amid his Hunza trip.

The musician, who announced that he will be visiting Pakistan's Northern areas last month, has officially landed in Hunza to start his trip. 

Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, the That's My Name hitmaker shared a photo of himself breathing freely in the refreshing air, dubbing  the whole experience 'magic.'

In a previous video, the singer gave fans a sneak peek into his time walking on a bridge in the city.

"Paradise on earth," Sina captioned alongside the post. Fans could also spot the singer screaming out of joy in the clip.

Take a look:



