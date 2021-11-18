 
entertainment
Shawn Mendes announces split from Camila Cabello: ‘It’s over guys’

Shawn Mendes recently turned to social media with an update that announced the end of his relationship to Camila Cabello.

This announcement was shared to Mendes’ Instagram Stories and reads, Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic releationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

The post concluded on a positive note and read, “We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best freinds. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward Camila and Shawn”.

