Thursday Nov 18 2021
Rohit Shetty responds to Raveena vs. Katrina debate for Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty is responding to criticism around song Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0.

The song, which originally features on Raveena Tandon has been reprised for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

Although the dance number has widely been praised by audiences, many viewers cannot comparing Katrina Kaif's sensual performance to that of Raveena.

“Dekhiye main maanta hoon ki, kuch log jo diehard fan hai, jinko lagta hai ki remake nahi karna chahiye tha, woh apni jagah sahi hai (I feel that the diehard fans who are against remixes are right in their own way)," said Rohit Shetty while speaking to Siddhant Kannan.

He continued, “Kai baar hota hai ki it backfires also. Tip Tip ek cult song hai, I agree, but new generation ke liye bhi revive ho jaata hai. Woh yeh gaana dekh ke bhi purana gaana wapas dekhenge (Many times, it backfires as well. I agree that Tip Tip is a cult song but with this, it got revived for the new generation too)."

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi hit theaters in early November. The film as of now as surpassed 100 crore box office collection.

