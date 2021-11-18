 
entertainment
Travis Barker unveils fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday gift

US musician Travis Barker has disclosed ‘dream’ gift, he received from his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian on 46th birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gifted a luxurious ‘dream car’ to her fiancé Travis Barker on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Travis Barker shared monochrome photos of the classic Buick car and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

He wrote in the caption, “When your dream girl gets you your dream car".

Commenting on his post, Kourtney said, “You deserve the world”.

She also shared the same photos in her Insta Stories.

Earlier, on his birthday on Sunday, Kourtney penned down a heartfelt note to wish Travis a very happy birthday. “I love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

“You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU,” the drummer commented.

Travis Barker, 46 and Kourtney, 42 got engaged in October after nearly a year of dating.

