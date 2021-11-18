 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 18 2021
Madhuri Dixit lauds son for donating hair to cancer charity

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Madhuri's son Ryan Nene grew out his hair for two years to donate it to the Cancer Society

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has labelled her 16-year-old son Ryan Nene a ‘hero’ after he specially grew out his hair to donate it all to a cancer charity.

On National Cancer Day last week, the yesteryear starlet took to Instagram recently to share a video of her son’s heartfelt gesture, penning an equally heartwarming note to go with it.

“NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES….. But mine did,” said Madhuri.


“Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision,” she shared.

Madhuri explained that as per guidelines, Ryan was instructed to grow his hair out and that it took him two years to reach the required length to donate.

Ryan’s gesture was lauded by Madhuri’s industry mates, including Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh. 

