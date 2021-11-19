Aryan Khan marks NCB attendance in first outing since birthday

Aryan was spotted outside the NCB office on Friday to mark his weekly attendance as part of his conditional bail

Aryan Khan was spotted outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Friday to mark his weekly attendance as part of the conditional bail granted to him in an ongoing drug case, reported The Hindustan Times.

The appearance marks Aryan’s first public sighting since his 24th birthday on November 13 that was scaled down this year in light of the the heightened media scrutiny of his life following his arrest in October.





In videos shared by online paparazzi, Aryan can be seen in a white shirt with dark khaki pants with a black mask covering his face. He notably snubbed the throng of reporters and paps waiting for him outside the NCB office.





Aryan was arrested last month for alleged possession and use of drugs. He remained in judicial custody for more than 20 days before being granted conditional bail on October 30.

Among the conditions of his bail is a weekly appearance before the NCB, according to which the star kid made an appearance at the organization’s office on Friday.