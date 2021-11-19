Jennifer Lopez slays in gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown

Superstar Jennifer Lopez has once again left fans gushing about her ageless beauty as she looks gorgeous in the most bedazzled wedding dress in the Marry Me Trailer.

Fans are overjoyed as they finally have the first trailer for Jennifer Lopez's latest romantic comedy, 'Marry Me'.

The trailer might have taken the breath of Lopez's beau Ben Affleck as she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a stunning wedding gown.

In first trailer, Kat Valdez (Lopez) is seen marrying fellow superstar Bastian (Maluma) in a very public ceremony/concert that will be live-streamed to an audience of 20 million.

Lopez, in the trailer, gets upset when she learns that her fiancé has cheated on her. Heartbroken Kat emerges on stage in the gorgeous wedding dress the world has ever seen, beaded with sequins all along the bodice and voluminous skirt as well as the veil.

"They say if you want something different, you have to do something different," Kat tells the crowd. Looking out into the audience, she spots Charlie (Owen Wilson), a single dad in the audience who happens to be holding his friend's "Marry Me" poster at the moment he and Kat lock eyes. Noting Charlie's sign, she says, "Why not?" — as in, I'm going to marry this complete stranger right here right now. And so, a rom-com was born.

Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in Zuhair Murad Couture dress. The multi-hyphenate was first photographed in the ballgown in October 2019, back when Marry Me was filming and Lopez herself was altar-bound with Alex Rodriguez.