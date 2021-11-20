Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries

In light of the global attention Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce settlement has been receiving, an outlet has announced plans to transform it all into a documentary.



Discovery UK announced the plan in a statement that explained how the show will feature “the story of the breakdown of their relationship and how it tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade.”

“Johnny’s film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. While Amber’s film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster.”

It will also include “the lawyers involved on both sides” as well as “testimony from those close to the pair,” as well as “extensive footage and audio recordings filmed by the couple themselves.”

The statement also went on to say, “The series provides an in-depth insight into the epic battle that powered #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns and the very public High Court case that gripped us all.”

The company’s head of commissioning, Charlotte Reid also spoke out and claimed, “The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be hugely divisive, between fans and the public at large.”

“We set out to make a documentary that would explore the story from each of their perspectives, so the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are, and decide who they should believe in this complex human story.”

Before concluding she added, “We think it’s a compellingly contemporary story on truth and lies that we hope will open up a conversation with our viewers on Discovery Plus.”