 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool
Tori Spelling bashes paparazzi ‘going too far’ into son’s preschool

Tori Spelling recently turned to social media with a fiery reply to paparazzi that ‘went too far’ into her son’s preschool and ‘invaded his privacy’.

The star shared the post to Instagram, referencing the exact image and wrote, "I’ve never done this but…-I’m [expletive]! It’s one thing to follow celebs around but do NOT cross the line and enter our children’s schools! Too far!"

"This was taken at my 4 year old son Beau’s private pre school! I was picking him up. This is my child’s hot lunch I’m carrying on a plate to the car. I’m picking him up to take him home early because his tummy hurt. His teacher handed me his lunch because he was going home early."

She also went on to write, "Just because you cropped him out of the photo walking in front of me doesn’t give you the right to drive up the private driveway and violate the privacy of this amazing family owned pre school, the kids there, and their parents. If you insist on following us adult humans everywhere then please know the boundaries of privacy that these kiddos deserve! "

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle’s Ellen chat: ‘Demeaning even for Kardashians’
Royals ‘risking public money’ to hide Lord Mountbatten’s diary: ‘May ruin UK, India ties’

Royals ‘risking public money’ to hide Lord Mountbatten’s diary: ‘May ruin UK, India ties’
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s ‘epic battle’ to be made into a docuseries
Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source

Kim Kardashian wants to keep romance with Pete Davidson ‘low-key’: source
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s ‘romance just fizzled out’: source
Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’

Adele reveals multiple spilled disc struggles: ‘My core’s useless’
Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers

Khloe Kardashian befittingly responds to mom-shamers
Jennifer Lopez slays in gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown

Jennifer Lopez slays in gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown
Royal Variety Performance: Kate Middleton in pictures

Royal Variety Performance: Kate Middleton in pictures

Queen 'purposely' released video of second royal engagement

Queen 'purposely' released video of second royal engagement

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating

Meghan Markle on Ellen show: Morgan says even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating
Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'

Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'

Latest

view all